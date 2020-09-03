Avail Finance raises $11.5 million

Mumbai

03 September 2020 22:10 IST

Avail Finance, which lends to blue-collar workers, has raised $11.5 million in Series B funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), a fund, managed by Falcon Edge Capital. This round also saw participation from existing investor Matrix Partners. Ankush Aggarwal, founder, and CEO, Avail Finance, said, “The funds raised will be used for the expansion of the team, and to offer a varied product mix for our targeted users, be it existing or prospective.”

