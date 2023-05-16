Avaali Solutions plans new products to equip enterprises manage cost

May 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

Avaali Solutions, a technology solutions provider, is working to develop new products to help enterprises improve their digital capabilities to manage cost efficiently.

While its flagship product Velocious is already helping enterprises to achieve desired objectives, the company feels its new products will help enterprises to navigate the current turbulent times effectively. “To become more relevant in the industry we operate in, we recognise that we have just scratched the surface of the potential for deploying our technologies and delivering significant business outcomes,” said Srividya Kannan, Founder, Avaali Solutions.

“As we look to the medium term, there are innovative ways we can execute processes and develop new business models,” she added. She said organisations needed to ensure that their supply chains were resilient and not vulnerable to disruptions caused by events like pandemics or other unforeseen circumstances. “Understanding and managing Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers is essential from both sustainability and risk reduction perspectives. This requires extensive data sets, not only from internal sources but also from a wide range of external sources,” she said. “By leveraging such data, organisations can gain powerful insights that reduce supply chain risks and enhance sustainability reporting. On the other side, there is an opportunity to capitalise on the existing data within organisations and explore new business models,” she added. Monetising data effectively and finding innovative ways to leverage it can unlock tremendous potential, Ms. Kannan. “We believe that investing in these areas and dedicating resources to develop new innovations will be key to our growth and relevance in the mid-term and coming up with new products to assist our users,” she added. She said as a company, one of their major focuses is enabling organisations to transition to paperless operations and drive digital business processes and workflows. “We aim to minimise or even eliminate the need for paper interventions in day-to-day operations. This initiative aligns well with the increasing global emphasis on sustainability, including initiatives such as those promoted by the G20,” she said. “We have strong ambitions to facilitate the creation of paperless office environments within organisations. We provide a range of digital solutions that empower companies to digitise their workflows and reduce their reliance on physical documents,” she added. By embracing digital tools and technologies, organisations can streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and contribute to a more sustainable future, she further said. Another aspect the company is focusing on is the concept of global business services and the establishment of captive shared services within large organisations.