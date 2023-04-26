ADVERTISEMENT

Avaada Group raises $1.07 billion to fund green projects

April 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avaada Group said it had raised $1.07 billion to fund its green hydrogen and green ammonia ventures in India as a part of its ongoing $1.3-bn fund raise plan.  Brookfield Renewable, through its Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), will be investing up to $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Avaada Group said in a statement.

Global Power Synergy Public Company Ltd. will invest $68 million in Avaada Energy for releasing debt obligations and supporting growth. The group is also in advanced discussions with potential investors to raise another $200 million, it said. Vineet Mittal, chairperson and founder, Avaada Group said the group is building an integrated ‘sand to molecule’ business aligned for the global energy transition towards decarbonisation. He said the collaboration with Brookfield will support the group in pursuing exciting opportunities.

Nawal Saini, Managing Director, Renewable Power & Transition, Brookfield added, “This strategic partnership will leverage Brookfield’s global track record, access to capital and operational expertise alongside Avaada’s strong local footprint, to enable their vision for the energy transition business.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US