JUST IN
- 3 hrs Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
- 4 hrs ‘Off-cycle move hints at more aggressive rate increases’
- 4 hrs Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone PAT jumps 65 pc to Rs 2,767 crore
- 5 hrs Norton thwarted more than 1.95 lakh cyberattacks a day in India in January-March
- 5 hrs Growth to be in range of 7-8.5% given global uncertainties: Chief Economic Adviser
- 5 hrs Aurobindo gets U.S. FDA nod for generic of cancer drug
- 6 hrs RBI move sends Sensex into downward spiral
- 6 hrs Karur Vysya Bank bags two awards for performance in MSME lending
- 6 hrs AVA group eyes ₹500 crore turnover by 2025
- States' off-balance-sheet borrowings at decadal high: Crisil
- Services exports set a new record of $254.4 bn in 2021-22
- Amazon doubles cumulative export target from India to $20 billion by 2025
- Piramal Enterprises gets Board nod to raise up to ₹700 cr. through issue of bonds
- EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points
- Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 76.40 against U.S. dollar as RBI hikes interest rate