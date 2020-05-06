Automobile majors commence partial operations

Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, MRF and Apollo Tyres have all resumed operations at their manufacturing facilities starting May 6, based on the directions issued by the government.

Royal Enfield company said its manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, was the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift.

“Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact. Social distancing norms will be followed at dealerships as well,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MRF said it has partially resumed transportation. There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitization. Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner, the company said.

While the majority of Royal Enfield dealer networks will continue to remain closed, around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. “We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid May with strict safety measures.

MRF said it has partially resumed its operations in most of its plants with restricted manpower. Some of the stocking points have also partially resumed operations. The continuance of operations in these places however depends on directives of local authorities, issued from time to time, based on incidence of COVID-19 cases in the area concerned, it added. The operations will be scaled up as and when authorities relax the restrictions imposed on the operations, MRF said.

Apollo Tyres said operations at its Chennai plant have partially resumed, adhering to the standard operating procedures/ guidelines for industrial units, prescribed by the State government.

TVS Motor Company has commenced its operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the coronavirus, it added.

Work from Home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective State government guidelines, TVS Motor said.

Hyundai has also resumed partial operations.