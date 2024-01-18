ADVERTISEMENT

Automation platform Groyyo raises ₹40 crore in debt funding round

January 18, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Groyyo Private Ltd., an automation platform, said it had concluded a debt funding round, securing ₹40 crore from Lighthouse Canton and Trifecta Capital

This financing also includes a U.S. dollar facility provided by Lighthouse Canton to help Groyyo scale its operations in UAE.  

The additional capital will help in fortifying Groyyo’s financial reserves, to reinforce its strategic initiatives, the firm said in a statement. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subin Mitra, Co-founder, and CEO, Groyyo said, “The infusion of additional capital will empower us to partner with a broader spectrum of SMEs and help them take their business global.”

“This infusion of incremental capital will enable us to further fuel our goal of empowering SME manufacturers across South Asia to take their business global and digitise their shop-floor through our in-house technology solutions,” he added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US