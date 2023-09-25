Automation Anywhere offers generative AI-driven automation platform

September 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

Intelligent automation services provider Automation Anywhere has expanded its platform to include a new ‘Responsible AI Layer’ and added features from the generative AI bouquet of products. The ‘Responsible AI Layer’ includes custom Generative AI (Gen AI) automation models developed based on Large Language Models, which were trained from anonymised metadata from millions of automations. Major LLM-based GenAI providers include OpenAI, Google’s Palm, Microsoft’s Azure AI and Amazon’s Bedrock.

“ [The] combination of generative AI and intelligent automation represents the most transformational technology shift of our generation” that would increase productivity, creativity and accelerate the business, CEO and co-founder Mihir Shukla said at the company’s annual ‘Imagine’ event at Austin, Texas.

The two-day event featured presentations from many clients who had adopted Automation Anywhere’s suite of applications for automating their business processes. Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras, one among the more than 3,000 businesses worldwide that have bought these applications, pointed to a saving of $120 million in tax payments to different authorities in just three weeks since implementing the automation software.

ADVERTISEMENT

Automation Anywhere is one of three major global providers of automation software, in particular Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Asked about how GenAI would enhance the automation process, the company’s Chief Product Officer Adi Kuruganti told The Hindu: “Lets take the example of document processing. GenAI can process unstructured documents with an 85-90% accuracy. Combining this with existing automation process provides for new use cases that were hitherto impossible. This is just one example of the “multiplier effect” that is possible through GenAI plus automation”.

GenAI and guardrails

GenAI products were “fast evolving” and had added more features and security such as Anthropic’s Claude 2, which had focussed on efficacy, Mr. Kuruganti noted. Automation Anywhere’s new GenAI driven products include ‘Automation co-pilot for business users’ and document automation, with newer products such as Autopilot expected to be released in 2024.

He also emphasised that the automation platform had introduced guardrails to protect against risks of GenAI. He cited safeguards ensuring that prompts used in the LLM products were not stored by them through agreements with hyperscaler platforms providing such LLMs, as an example. The guardrails include the provision of human intervention – users, who will guide the automation at every step of the way.

Surveys such as those done by academicians Mary Lacity and Leslie Willcocks in the late 2010s had shown that automation processes such as RPA, and now integrated with GenAI, help in enhancing enterprise value, via positive return on investment, operational efficiencies and customer value through the process of learning new skills and interesting/critical tasks, besides reducing dreary and repetitive tasks.

Employee value and risks

Critics of automation processes have argued that it carries with it the risk of job losses for those performing tasks in firms that lend themselves to RPA/ GenAI driven RPA. But Ms. Lacity and Mr. Willcocks contend that service automation technologies result in “freeing up employees from dreary and repetitive work, enabling them to focus on more value-adding tasks”.

Indian software companies have also been at the forefront of implementing automation software in partnership with Automation Anywhere. Business Process Outsourcing companies, identified by Ms. Lacity and Mr. Willcocks as those under threat from automation because of their “labour arbitrage business”, are also seeking to build RPA capabilities and to extend such services to their customers.

(The writer was in Austin at the invitation of Automation Anywhere)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.