Autocomp maker Remsons Q1 net profit rises 34% to ₹27 crore

Published - August 15, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Remsons Industries Ltd, an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four- wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles in India and automotive OEM’s globally, reported first quarter net profit grew 34% to ₹27 crore as compared with ₹20 crore in the year ago period.  Revenue for the period ended June 30 grew 5% to ₹765 crore over the same period last year. Krishna Kejriwal, Managing Director said, “The 1QFY25 growth was in line with expectations.”

“We are very much on track to achieve target of ₹900 crore to ₹1,000 crore by FY28. Our outstanding achievement is attributed to strategic initiatives like higher value products, operational efficiency improvements, and robust export realizations,” he said. “Looking ahead, we’re confident in our future-ready position thanks to the revolutionary changes brought about by digital transformation and our solid intent to move up the value chain,” he added.

