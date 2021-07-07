Auto segments set for double-digit growth: SCL

‘Firm well-placed to leverage opportunity’

Auto components manufacturer Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) has said that all automotive segments are expected to return to strong double-digit growth in the short to mid term on account of low base.

“Increase in industrial activity, need for personal mobility [and] improved availability of funds, will drive the growth of the domestic auto industry,” chairman Venu Srinivasan said in the annual report.

In the long term, he said, due to stringent emission norms, fuel economy regulations and adoption of alternative drive-train technologies, the thrust towards ‘light-weighting’ was bound to increase, leading to higher aluminium content in all vehicles. Asserting that SCL was well-placed to leverage these emerging market opportunities, he said these would enable the company to fast track growth, since it was already a preferred source for aluminium castings to major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India and abroad.

SCL supplies aluminium castings for commercial vehicles, passenger cars and two wheeler segments of the automotive industry About 61% of SCL’s revenue is derived from medium and heavy commercial vehicles, followed by the two wheeler industry (23%) and car industry (16%).

He also said that pandemic-led supply chain disruptions could force major original equipment manufacturers to review their global purchasing strategies, which could result in a strong push for localisation to de-risk the supply chain, despite cost impact.

Several Indian die-casting companies and OEMs had either set up new capacities or expanded existing capacities over the past few years. With current market conditions, the capacity utilisation was expected to improve in FY22, Mr. Srinivasan said.

“However, the challenge, due to recent second wave of COVID-19 is expected to have some adverse impact especially in the domestic automotive industry. We expect pressure on asset utilisation to continue and will therefore be active in pursuing new business opportunities to ensure better utilisation of assets in view of increased competition and cost pressure,” he said.