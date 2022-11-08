Auto sector witnessed strong growth in Q2: Bosch

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Soumitra Bhattacharya | Photo Credit: GRN SOMASHEKARA

ADVERTISEMENT

The automotive market in the September ended quarter witnessed a strong year-on-year growth on a pandemic impacted low base, said Bosch, a supplier of technology and services in mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy.

Consequently, Bosch posted a profit before tax at ₹487 crore in Q2, a 22.5% increase from the year earlier. Total revenue from operations was ₹3,662 crore, a y-o-y growth of 25.5%.

The surge in demand on the back of the continued recovery of the automotive market had contributed to a strong performance in the second quarter, said Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD, Bosch Ltd. and president of the Bosch Group in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have witnessed robust topline growth, posting consistent profits over a low base in the same quarter of the previous year. Although supplies in semiconductors have eased out relatively, the supply chain ecosystem itself continues to remain fragile,” he added.

“Despite these uncertainties including rising input costs, we expect to build on the strong performance of this quarter,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Bosch, the Powertrain Solutions business, which constitutes over 60% of the company’s total net sales, showed a robust growth, outperforming the overall automotive market growth. This resulted in an increase of 31.1% in the product sales of the automotive segment.

With the easing of chip shortage, sales in the two-wheeler segment also saw a growth of 21%. The Beyond Mobility businesses recorded an increase of 7.5% in net sales mainly due to growth in the security solutions and a sustained growth in the consumer goods division, supported by the festive season demands, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app