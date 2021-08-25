Auto sector must change approach: PM

In a message to the automobile manufacturers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the next 25 years are very important for the country and there is a need for government and industry to work together for next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing and new age technology.

“There are rapid changes taking place in technology, lifestyle and economy and old approaches and old practices have to be changed,” the Prime Minister wrote in a letter to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on the occasion of its 61st annual convention.

“It is also crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials. For this reason, India is not only emphasising on exploring new possibilities, but also encouraging a circular economy,” he said.

Mr. Modi added that holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with automobile manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable.

The role of the automobile industry in India’s economy and progress has been remarkable, he said, adding that from contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to the ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India’s growth story. “Even during the nation’s fight against COVID-19, the sensitive and active efforts of the sector is deeply valued,” he wrote.

“As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the next 25 years are very very important for the country. We have to work together for next generation infrastructure, world class manufacturing and new age Technology. India is committed to providing its citizens with global standards in terms of quality and safety,” Mr. Modi added.