Auto sector likely to remain in slow lane in FY23: MRF Chairman

He cites increase in raw material prices, inflation

He cites increase in raw material prices, inflation

The automobile industry is likely to remain in slow lane during FY23 on account of a steep increase in raw material prices and inflation, said K.M. Mammen, CMD, MRF Ltd.

According to him, these uncertainties will result in the automobile industry remaining in slow lane in financial year 2022-23 and will slow down growth which will pose challenge to MRF’s performance, he said in the company’s annual report.

He also said that the war in Ukraine will pose supply chain bottlenecks for the auto industry and also result in uncertainties, which will keep commodity prices high.

Challenges faced with regard to availability of raw materials due to COVID-19 continues to remain. Moreover, restrictions in China consequent to the Omicron wave will continue to have its impact on the supply chain situation, he observed

On the positive side, he said demand for all segments are good except for two-wheelers. Pending order book should keep the passenger segment in good stead.

“An early end to the war in Ukraine would ease the supply chain bottlenecks for the auto industry and also push costs downward. Investments in the production linked scheme in the auto and auto components industries will be a big boost for automobile production in India,” he said.

Talking about exports, he said the company’s traditional and strong markets of Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, the African continent and the Middle East region showed substantial growth across categories.

“Going forward, we expect the demand and preference for MRF tyres to continue while we explore newer markets to establish our dominance across categories,” he said.

Mr. Mamen said that production at MRF’s factory in Gujarat has been ramped up and it is contributing significantly to total production. MRF is in the process of developing new products for new markets in India and abroad.