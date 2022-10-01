Auto sales on ascending track riding on festival cheer, smooth chip supplies

ADVERTISEMENT

Robust festival demand, coupled with better production due to easing of semiconductor supplies, helped the domestic passenger vehicle industry post its best-ever monthly sales performance in September.

Industry volumes in September rose 91% to 3,55,946 units.

Automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors were able to improve dispatches to dealers last month on the back of improved production with the easing of chip shortage situation.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 1,48,380 units last month as compared to 63,111 units a year earlier.

"It is the second-best month for the company in 42 months," MSI senior executive director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told reporters. The auto major had dispatched 1,63,000 units in October 2020 in the domestic market, he added.

He noted that the industry had crossed the 10-lakh sales mark in a quarter for the first time ever in the July-September period.

Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, rose to 29,574 units compared with 14,936, MSI reported.

Rival Hyundai Motor India reported 50% growth in domestic wholesales to 49,700 units.

"With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum," Hyundai Motor India director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles managing director Shailesh Chandra said the company achieved its highest-ever monthly sales of 47,654 last month led by record sales of Nexon and Punch.

"Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retails on the back of improving supply of vehicles," he added.

Similarly, Kia India also reported its best-ever sales performance last month with dispatches of 25,857 units to dealers.

Japanese carmaker Honda Cars India said its domestic wholesales increased 29% to 8,714 units.

"The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during the Navratras, Dussehra and Diwali period," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

Similarly Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 66% increase in wholesales to 15,378 units. Skoda Auto India said its sales rose 17% to 3,543 units in September.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India reported a 60% increase in September dispatches at 4,103 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp said its domestic sales stood at 5,07,690 units compared with 5,05,462 units.

TVS Motor company said its domestic two-wheeler sales increased 16% to 2,83,878 units.