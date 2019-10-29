Auto, metal stocks drive Sensex up 581 points

Benchmark indices on Tuesday rallied following gains in auto and metal stocks. The BSE Sensex closed at 39,831.84, up 581 points, or a gain of 1.48%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed at 11786.85, up 159 points, or a gain of 1.37%.

Top Sensex gainers include Tata Motors at 16.63%, Tata Steel (9.09%), Yes Bank (6.3%), Axis Bank (4.06%) and Maruti, which gained 4.01%. The bulls were back in action as the Indian markets started the week on a strong note led by positive global cues. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1.1% and 0.6% respectively, yet underperformed the benchmark.

“Barring telecom, all sectors witnessed buying interest, with metal and auto gaining over 4%, followed by capital goods, oil and gas and banking, which were up 1-1.2%,” said Ajit Mishra, V-P, Research, Religare Broking.

He said in the near term, markets are likely to be driven by earnings outcome and auto volume numbers, a crucial indicator of revival in consumer spending.

“Global cues will also induce volatility as expectations are high from the on-going U.S.-China trade talks. The outcome of the U.S. Fed meet, scheduled for October 29-30, will also influence trends,” he said.

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst, Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, “Most of the global uncertainty seems to have subsided. Tuesday’s rally had a broad-based participation and hence should be considered as a robust one.”