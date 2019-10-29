Business

Auto, metal stocks drive Sensex up 581 points

Benchmark indices on Tuesday rallied following gains in auto and metal stocks. The BSE Sensex closed at 39,831.84, up 581 points, or a gain of 1.48%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed at 11786.85, up 159 points, or a gain of 1.37%.

Top Sensex gainers include Tata Motors at 16.63%, Tata Steel (9.09%), Yes Bank (6.3%), Axis Bank (4.06%) and Maruti, which gained 4.01%. The bulls were back in action as the Indian markets started the week on a strong note led by positive global cues. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1.1% and 0.6% respectively, yet underperformed the benchmark.

“Barring telecom, all sectors witnessed buying interest, with metal and auto gaining over 4%, followed by capital goods, oil and gas and banking, which were up 1-1.2%,” said Ajit Mishra, V-P, Research, Religare Broking.

He said in the near term, markets are likely to be driven by earnings outcome and auto volume numbers, a crucial indicator of revival in consumer spending.

“Global cues will also induce volatility as expectations are high from the on-going U.S.-China trade talks. The outcome of the U.S. Fed meet, scheduled for October 29-30, will also influence trends,” he said.

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst, Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, “Most of the global uncertainty seems to have subsided. Tuesday’s rally had a broad-based participation and hence should be considered as a robust one.”

