Auto firms eye motorsport amid slowdown

The Indian automotive industry may be passing through a downturn but that has not stopped some leading players from investing in promoting their brands through motorsport and keeping their customers engaged.

While MRF, Volkswagen India and the Mahindras are seen investing heavily in motorsport throughout the year, several companies such as Triumph and BMW are lining up products for motorsport events.

On November 30 and December 1, 2019 one of India’s biggest motorsporting extravaganzas, the Festival of Speed (FOS), will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida. The event is expected to be witnessed by over 40,000 spectators.

First racing league

The FOS will also see India’s first racing league, the X-1 Racing League, being unveiled. The event will see F1 racers and India’s top drivers, including Narain Karthikeyan, Gaurav Gill and the Maini brothers competing for the first time. It will have participation by six teams who will race Formula BMW cars, LGB-Formula 4 cars, 1000 cc and 600 cc super bikes.

“The X-1 Racing League promises to change the face of motorsport. JK Tyre is investing in such events because motorsport is probably the most potent platform to test tyres in real conditions,” said Sanjay Sharma, head, JK Tyre Motorsport, the person behind the event.

“Motorsport is a testing ground for our own products and the feedback from drivers and teams helps the company in continuously updating them, giving supplementary data to our R&D team to improve the products on a regular basis.”

FOS is a agglomeration of various verticals which have gained success in their own formats, starting from 150 cc bikes to 1000 cc super bikes to an Indian Formula 4 to Internationally acclaimed X-1 Formula cars, seeing participation from Indian domestic champions and ex-F1 drivers. On the sidelines, the JK Tyre CCI Parliamentarians Rally will be organised to promote road safety.

“The X-1 Racing League intends to take motorsport to the mainstream as a more accessible and entertaining lifestyle sport. It is the first ever racing league in the world bringing together a mix of international and domestic drivers, male and female in each single team while nurturing young talent with this never before exposure,” Mr. Sharma said.

Trimph, Ducati and Suzuki are putting up pavilions at the FOS, the organisers said.