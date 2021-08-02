Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to COVID-19: SIAM

The next edition of Indian automobile exposition, dubbed Auto Expo - The Motor Show, that was scheduled to be held between February 2 and 9, has been deferred on account of the uncertainty related to the impact of the pandemic going forward, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday.

The biennial automotive show, which was last held in February 2020 in Greater Noida, attracts lakhs of visitors who look at various vehicles and technologies showcased/premiered by domestic as well as global manufacturers. The 2020 edition saw footfalls of over six lakh people during the about a week-long affair.

“The Indian Automobile Industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave. There is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising auto expo would need a lead time of preferably a year,” Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, said in a statement.

It added that the safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the expo is the topmost priority for SIAM.

“The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like auto expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now,” Mr. Menon said.

Further, he added that the exact date for the next edition of ‘Auto Expo – The Motor Show’ would be finalised later this year keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global auto shows.