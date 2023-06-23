Australian state NSW in talks with various airlines to increase air connectivity between India and Sydney

June 23, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Destination NSW (DNSW), the global tourism promotion arm of New South Wales, a south-eastern Australian state, is in talks with several airlines including Qantas, Air India, Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines. Thai Airways, Scoot, etc., to encourage them to introduce new direct flights or additional flights between the state capital Sydney and India.

“We are currently in talks with Qantas and the airline may add an additional Bengaluru-Sydney flight by October,” Samar Chokshi, Country Manager-India, DNSW told The Hindu. “We are also in conversation with Air India exploring if Bengaluru can be an option for the airline to introduce a direct flight to Sydney,” he added.

Similar talks are being held with Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines. Thai Airways, Scoot and other airlines in order to increase air connectivity between Indian cities and Sydney, he said.

India currently has 11 direct/non-stop flights in a week to Sydney, of which Air India operates seven between Delhi and Sydney and Qantas operates four between Bengaluru and Sydney.

“Qantas is currently experiencing load factor at a high 90% in the Bengaluru-Sydney route and therefore the airline may add an extra flight in a couple of months to increase frequency of flights,” he added.

According to Chokshi, India is a high-priority, the fastest-growing and fourth-largest market for NSW in terms of tourist arrivals. New Zealand, U.S and U.K are the first three markets.

NSW reported leisure tourist arrivals of 1.40 lakh between March 2022 and February 2023. “If we do everything right, it is likely that India may become the third largest contributor to NSW’s tourism sector displacing the U.K,” Mr. Chokshi added.

Mr. Chokshi said the outlook was extremely positive with direct air connectivity between India and Sydney getting increasingly better and also visa (Australian) processing being simplified.

“The entire visa processing, for tourists, businessmen and students, is simplified and made online without any physical documentation or biometric etc. The whole visa application process takes 45 minutes and this has been a game-changer too as far as tourist arrivals to NSW are concerned,’‘ he further added.