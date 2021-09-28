Australian Minister Tehan to visit India for FTA talks

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan will be in India this week to take forward bilateral negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA).

Apart from a meeting with his counterpart Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Mr. Tehan is also expected to address a business leaders’ forum during his visit.

“We want to strengthen Australia’s trade and investment relationships with Indonesia, India and the UAE to help drive economic growth and job creation. These are important meetings as Australia seeks to harness the power of open, global markets to benefit all countries,” Mr. Tehan said, ahead of a tour that also includes meetings in Europe pertaining to G20, OECD and the WTO.