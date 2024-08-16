GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Australian firm Ziksu ties with Elanistech to start fintech platform in India

Published - August 16, 2024 10:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Australian fintech Ziksu, has announced a tie up with Elanistech, an Indian fintech company that offers financial services solutions to Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, specifically in Australia to start a fintech platform for Indian students, studying in Australia. This platform will offer comprehensive financial solutions designed specifically for the students’ needs, the entities said in a statement.    Karthik Srinivasan, Founder & CTIO, Ziksu, said, “We are introducing one of the best-in-class, fintech offerings to Indian students pursuing educational opportunities in Australia.” “Our aim is to streamline the entire financing value-chain from the pre-admission to the post-admission stage, leveraging on our world-class technology infrastructure, to tap into the ₹55,000 crore student market in India,” he added.    “We are committed to supporting the financial well-being of future international students. Hence one of the primary aims is to create a kind of guide wire with this digital ecosystem where the students know precisely what they will be spending, with verified endpoints at the destinations where they are going to study”, said Padmanabhan Desikachari, Technical Advisor, Elanistech.

