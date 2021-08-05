Australian envoy Abbott meets PM, FM

NEW DELHI

05 August 2021 22:17 IST

The Australian Prime Minister’s special envoy to India Tony Abbott called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed the need for the two sides to re-engage on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The former Australian PM, who is India this week to push economic ties and initiate discussions on CECA, also met Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Australia views India as a long-standing, valued and trusted partner,” Mr. Abbott was cited as having said at his meeting with Ms. Sitharaman, as per a finance ministry statement.

