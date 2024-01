Australia struggles to ditch SUV habit even as EV sales hit a record

January 05, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia hit an all-time high in 2023, according to the country’s automotive association, however, light vehicle sales remained dominated by emissions-intensive trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Battery-electric vehicles were 7.2% of all vehicles sold last year, more than double the 3.1% recorded in 2022, according to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) on Thursday.

The sales share for 2023 rises to 16.2% of all new vehicle sales once hybrids and plug-in hybrids are included.

After a decade under conservative governments that opposed EV adoption, the current centre-left Labor governmenthas launched a national EV strategy and provided hundreds of millions for clean transport.

Transport is one of Australia’s largest sources of emissions and the growing adoption of electric vehicles bolsters the government’s pledge to cut emissions by 43% by 2030.

However, Australian’s continue to prefer SUVs or light commercial vehicles, models which usually come with higher emissions when fossil fuelled. The two categories accounted for 78.4% of all new vehicle sales last year.

The Ford Ranger and Toyota Hi-Lux, the two most popular vehicles and a tenth of all those sold in 2023, tend to emit more carbon dioxide than average. Efforts to increase the take-up of EVs have long been plagued by shortages, a limited number of models and sparse and sometimes faulty charging equipment. As a result, adoption for many years lagged countries like the U.S. or Britain.

