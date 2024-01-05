GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia struggles to ditch SUV habit even as EV sales hit a record

Battery-electric vehicles were 7.2% of all vehicles sold last year

January 05, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

Reuters
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia hit an all-time high in 2023

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia hit an all-time high in 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia hit an all-time high in 2023, according to the country’s automotive association, however, light vehicle sales remained dominated by emissions-intensive trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Battery-electric vehicles were 7.2% of all vehicles sold last year, more than double the 3.1% recorded in 2022, according to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) on Thursday.

The sales share for 2023 rises to 16.2% of all new vehicle sales once hybrids and plug-in hybrids are included.

After a decade under conservative governments that opposed EV adoption, the current centre-left Labor governmenthas launched a national EV strategy and provided hundreds of millions for clean transport.

Transport is one of Australia’s largest sources of emissions and the growing adoption of electric vehicles bolsters the government’s pledge to cut emissions by 43% by 2030.

However, Australian’s continue to prefer SUVs or light commercial vehicles, models which usually come with higher emissions when fossil fuelled. The two categories accounted for 78.4% of all new vehicle sales last year.

The Ford Ranger and Toyota Hi-Lux, the two most popular vehicles and a tenth of all those sold in 2023, tend to emit more carbon dioxide than average. Efforts to increase the take-up of EVs have long been plagued by shortages, a limited number of models and sparse and sometimes faulty charging equipment. As a result, adoption for many years lagged countries like the U.S. or Britain.

Related Topics

Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.