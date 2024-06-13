AuroPay parent gets RBI’s final nod for online payment aggregator licence

Aurionpro Payment Solutions Private Ltd., a subsidiary of Aurionpro, said it had received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payments Settlements Act, 2007, through its payments brand AuroPay.

“Receiving the final approval from RBI to operate as a full-fledged online payment aggregator is a significant milestone in achieving our long-term goals as a payment service provider,” the company said in a statement. Balkrishna Pangam, CEO, Aurionpro Payments said, “We look forward to commencing the business at the earliest. With our innovative solutions and expertise, we will contribute to India’s digital transformation journey.”

