Aurobindo unit under U.S. FDA scanner

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Form 483 with three observations to Aurobindo Pharma after inspecting the company’s Unit XI, an API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility in Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection was carried out from July 25 to August 2. “At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations and none of these observations are related to data integrity,” the company said in an intimation to the stock exchanges after market hours on Tuesday.

The company said it will respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeline and work closely with the regulator to address the observations at the earliest.

The U.S. FDA had on May 17, 2019 classified the facility as OAI (Official Action Indicated). The facility was issued a warning letter by the regulator on June 20, 2019. The company said it had responded to the warning letter and carried out the committed corrections.

On BSE, Aurobindo Pharma shares rose 3.32% to close at ₹574.85 on the BSE.

Through Form 483, the regulator notifies the management of the company, whose facility is inspected for the objectionable conditions observed by its officials that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.