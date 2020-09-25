Business

Aurobindo to buy GMR’s KSEZ stake for ₹2.610-cr.

GMR Infrastructure on Friday said the 51% stake it holds in Kakinada SEZ (KSEZ) through a wholly owned subsidiary is being sold to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure (ARIPL), in a ₹2,610-crore deal.

As part of the transaction, the 100% equity of Kakinada Gateway Port (KGPL) held by KSEZ will also be transferred to Aurobindo Realty, a GMR Infrastructure release said.

Total consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is ₹2,610 crore. Of this, ₹1,600 crore would be received on the closing date and the balance in the next 2 to 3 years contingent upon certain milestones. The proceeds will help reduce GMR Group debt.

KSEZ is implementing a port-based special economic zone project at Kakinada in A.P. Kakinada Gateway Port has the concession granted by State government to set up a greenfield commercial port in Kona village in the district, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 10:52:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/aurobindo-to-buy-gmrs-ksez-stake-for-2610-cr/article32699072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story