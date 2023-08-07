Aurobindo shares surge after U.S. FDA nod for generic antibacterial injection

August 07, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s shares hit a new 52-week intra-day high on Monday in the backdrop of its subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities receiving a final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial, Single-Dose Vial.

The company’s shares closed 3.09% higher at ₹867.80 each on the BSE after touching the 52-week high of ₹874.20 intra-day.

On Saturday, announcing the U.S. FDA approval, Aurobindo said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Mylan Laboratories’ Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, the reference-listed drug, and will be launched this month (August 2023).

The estimated market size of the product is around $34.4 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, Aurobindo said citing IQVIA data. This is the 164th abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), including eight tentative approvals, received out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products.

An antibacterial, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, is indicated for the treatment of septicemia, infective endocarditis, skin and skin structure infections, bone infections and lower respiratory tract infections, the company said.