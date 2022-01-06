Aurobindo prices Molnupiravir at ₹50 per capsule

Aurobindo Pharma has launched molnupiravir 200mg, the anti-viral drug that recently got emergency use authorisation in India for COVID-19 treatment, under the Molnaflu brand, at almost ₹50 per capsule.

The company’s product, a pack of 40 capsules priced at ₹1,999, will be available pan-India through distribution partners, it said on Thursday. The recommended dosage is 800mg twice a day for five days.

The launch follows a bilateral non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement Aurobindo signed last year with Merck Sharpe Dohme, Singapore (MSD), a subsidiary of Merck & Co. (US) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India.

Vice Chairman and MD K.Nithyananda Reddy said “we are delighted with the timely permission from Drugs Controller General of India for the licensed version of Molnupiravir (Molnaflu) as it opens up access to an affordable treatment option for COVID-19 patients.”

Aurobindo said it enjoys backward integration with in-house API manufacturing that equips the company with stronger control on the quality systems and supply chain. The product will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facilities in India that are approved by global regulatory agencies, including U.S. FDA and UKMHRA. The company said it has adequate capacities to meet the global demand across the 100 plus LMI Countries for the product.