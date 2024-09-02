GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aurobindo Pharma says 14 biosimilar products under development

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit IX located at Gundlamachanoor village in Hatanoor mandal of Medak district in Andhra Pradesh.

Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit IX located at Gundlamachanoor village in Hatanoor mandal of Medak district in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma is expanding specialty business, accelerating biosimilar product development as well as strengthening the supply chain and scaling operations in the growth markets to boost the business.

Fourteen biosimilar products are under different stages of development and in the U.S. it has submitted 14 peptide API drug master files (DMFs), the Hyderabad-headquartered firm said in a release on the strategic initiatives being pursued.

“We will continue to invest in research and development, line/capacity expansion related projects and capability enhancement projects, including biosimilars and biologics CMO. These investments will further drive our growth,” Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K. Nithyananda Reddy said.

The U.S. FDA, in an explainer for patients, on its website, said “biosimilar is a biologic medication. It is highly similar to a biologic medication already approved by FDA – the original biologic (also called the reference product). Biosimilars also have no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product.”

Biosimilars are made from the same types of sources, for example living cells or microorganisms and are just as safe and effective as their reference products, the U.S. FDA said.

Citing IQVIA MAT June 2024 data, Aurobindo Pharma said it is the largest generics player in the U.S. by prescriptions dispensed. The company has a manufacturing capacity of over 50 billion formulation units and 19,000 million tonne active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with 29 manufacturing facilities in operations. Further, six facilities are under construction and expected to be operational in a couple of years.

Through subsidiary TheraNym Biologics, it had recently ventured into biologics contract manufacturing. Aurobindo Pharma had also announced signing of a master service agreement with MSD and plans to put-up a biologics manufacturing plant with a capacity of 25-30 million vials per annum at an investment of up to ₹1,000 crore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.