Aurobindo Pharma unit under USFDA scanner

Aurobindo Pharma shares lost nearly 8% intraday after the drugmaker on Thursday said that post an inspection of its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility here, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued a letter classifying the inspection as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The firm said it “believes that this OAI classification will not have any material impact on the existing revenues or the supplies to the U.S. business at this juncture.” The company will work closely with the regulator to comprehensively address the issues,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The shares ended the day 5.32% lower at ₹480.30 apiece.

In the filing, the company cited filings in October in which it had mentioned about USFDA conducted a cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of the Unit VII manufacturing facility from September 19-27. The inspection ended with seven observations.

According to the U.S. health regulator, an OAI for a manufacturing facility may lead to a cGMP regulatory or enforcement action based on the inspection. The USFDA may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

In a note, Emkay Global Financial Services said Unit-VII of Aurobindo Pharma is an oral solids facility and contributed to around 20% of the company’s US sales. The facility has around 169 filings, of which around 151 ANDAs are approved (including 14 tentative approvals). “Around 18 filings are pending for approval, which we believe were due for approval in the next 12-18 months. We believe that the OAI status on this facility can lead to a halt of approvals for the next 9-12 months,” the note said.

Getting accelerated clearance for the facilities becomes all the more imperative for Aurobindo Pharma as it has a relatively higher dependency on the US market that its peers. “While so far, the execution in the US has been exemplary, driven by strong volume share gains, approvals are necessary to sustain the momentum,” Emkay Global said.