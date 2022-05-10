Aurobindo Pharma unit in Hyderabad under U.S. FDA scanner

Aurobindo Pharma has been issued a Form 483 with six observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following inspection of one of its manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad.

“The U.S. FDA inspected company’s Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad, from May 2-10. At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a Form 483 with six observations,” the drugmaker said in an intimation to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company will respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeline and work closely with the regulator to close the observations, it said. Aurobindo shares closed 1.84% to ₹603.05 a piece.

Form 483 is issued by U.S. FDA to notify the management of the company whose facility is inspected of the objectionable conditions observed by its officials that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.