Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit declines 4%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. reported a 4% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹532.45 crore for the quarter ended March as against ₹554.77 crore in the year-earlier period. Total revenue from operations decreased by 2.8% to ₹3,641.63 crore (₹3,745.92 crore). For FY’17, net profit rose 13.6% to ₹2,301.67 crore (₹2,025.09 crore).Total revenue from operations increased by 8.13% to ₹15,089.86 crore (₹13,955.22 crore). N. Govindarajan, managing director, Aurobindo Pharma said the revenue growth came despite a challenging environment in select markets. “We continue to invest in building a differentiated and speciality product portfolio, which will sustain the growth momentum for the future,” he said. The board of director has approved a second interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share (face value of ₹1). The results were announced on Monday after trading hours. On Tuesday, the shares of the company gained 12.94% to close at ₹580.15 apiece.