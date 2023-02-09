Aurobindo Pharma Q3 net drops 18% to ₹491 crore

February 09, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated net profit declined more than 18%, year-on-year, in the December quarter to ₹491 crore even as revenue from operations increased 6.7% to ₹6,407.1 crore.

Revenue from formulations were 9.2% more at ₹5,452.5 crore on the back of an increase in the same range in the U.S market to ₹3,001.2 crore. Formulations revenue growth in the Europe was flat at ₹1,701.2 crore (Rs.1,694.3 crore).

Total API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) revenue at ₹954.6 crore (₹1,010 crore) was 5.5% lower.

Vice-Chairman and MD K. Nithyananda Reddy said “we witnessed an improved momentum backed by recovery across our business verticals and our endeavour is to continuously innovate and differentiate.”

He said the aim is to sustain the momentum with new launches, improved cost efficiencies and adherence to the highest standards of compliance supported by strong execution. In line with our commitment to innovate, the company has increased investments in Biosimilars, he said.

Aurobindo Pharma has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹1 each. February 17 is the record date and the interim dividend will be paid on or before March 3, the company said.