ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net rises 8.6% year-on-year to ₹816.9 crore, declines 11% sequentially on higher revenue

Published - November 09, 2024 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit for the September quarter increased 8.6% to ₹816.9 crore compared to ₹751.9 crore year earlier. On a sequential basis the net profit was 11% lower, from ₹918.2 crore the drugmaker had reported in the quarter ended June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The net profit came on a 8.0% year on year increase in total revenue from operations to ₹7,796 crore (₹7,219 crore) and a 3% increase compared to ₹7,567 crore in the first quarter.

“There was continued growth in revenues across key business areas this quarter, reflecting the resilience of our diversified portfolio. While profitability saw a slight dip, primarily due to the transient nature of certain business activities, our underlying performance remains strong,” vice-chairman and managing director K. Nithyananda Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a solid foundation and ongoing operational improvements, the company remains confident of maintaining the growth trajectory and achieving strategic objectives for the year, he said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Driving the revenue during second quarter was mainstay formulations business contributing ₹6,640 crore, an increase of 11.3% from ₹5,968 a year earlier and a moderate 2.5% rise compared to ₹6,475 crore of the June quarter. Formulations revenue in the September quarter got a boost from a 19% growth in Europe to ₹2,105 crore (₹1,769 crore) and 44% increase in Growth Market at ₹812 crore (₹564 crore). In the key U.S. market, it increased 4.3% to ₹3,530 crore (₹3,385 crore), while declining less than 1% from the ₹3,555 crore in June quarter.

Revenue from ARV, a part of the formulations business, was nearly 23% lower y-o-y at ₹193 crore (₹250 crore) and 15.6% lower sequentially compared to ₹229 crore in the first quarter. Active pharmaceutical ingredient revenue declined less than 1% year on year to ₹1,156 crore (₹1,166 crore) and on a sequential basis 5.9% higher from ₹1,092 crore in June quarter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US