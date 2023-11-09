HamberMenu
Aurobindo Pharma net surges 83% to ₹752 cr. on good show in key markets

November 09, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma reported consolidated net profit surged more than 83% to ₹751.9 crore for the quarter ended September compared with ₹410.3 crore of the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased 25.8% to ₹7,219 crore (₹5,739 crore). Formulations revenue from the U.S., excluding Puerto Rico, increased 35.7% YoY to ₹3,385 crore, while formulation sales in Europe rose 16.7% to ₹1,769 crore. In Growth Markets, the revenue increased 24.7% to ₹564 crore. In Puerto Rico, the revenue slumped more than 40% to ₹85 crore (₹143 crore).

At ₹250 crore ARV revenue was an increase of 52.1% YoY, while API revenue was 20.3% more at ₹1,166 crore.

It was “yet another quarter with highest ever sales, driven by robust performance across the markets and continued margin expansion aided by operational leverage and efficiencies. With our strong product pipeline, focus on compliance and key projects in advanced stages, we will continue our growth journey,” vice-chairman and MD K. Nithyananda Reddy said.

The company has declared the first interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share (face value of ₹1 each) for the fiscal. Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 1.52% higher on Thursday to ₹950.65 each on the BSE.

