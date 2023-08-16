ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Icatibant injection 

August 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has received the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Icatibant injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), single-dose prefilled syringe.

Bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Firazyr (Icatibant Injection) by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, the approved product’s estimated market size was about $137 million for the 12 months ended June 2023. The product will be unveiled in September, Aurobindo said, citing IQVIA numbers.

Icatibant injection is indicated for treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older. This is the 166th ANDA, including nine tentative approvals received, out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group facilities that manufacture both oral and sterile specialty products, the company said in a release on Wednesday. Aurobindo shares closed less than 1% higher at ₹873.40 apiece on the BSE.

