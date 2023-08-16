HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Icatibant injection 

August 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has received the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Icatibant injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), single-dose prefilled syringe.

Bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Firazyr (Icatibant Injection) by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, the approved product’s estimated market size was about $137 million for the 12 months ended June 2023. The product will be unveiled in September, Aurobindo said, citing IQVIA numbers.

Icatibant injection is indicated for treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older. This is the 166th ANDA, including nine tentative approvals received, out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group facilities that manufacture both oral and sterile specialty products, the company said in a release on Wednesday. Aurobindo shares closed less than 1% higher at ₹873.40 apiece on the BSE.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.