Aurobindo Pharma shares ended 3.53% higher on Monday in the wake of the drugmaker on Sunday hinting at an impending buyback. The shares closed at ₹1,373.85 apiece on the BSE. In a filing, the company had announced that its board would meet on July 18 to consider, among others, a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto.