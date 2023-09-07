ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma formulation unit receives EIR from U.S. FDA

September 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s formulation manufacturing facility (Unit III) in Hyderabad, which was in July issued a Form 483 with three observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after an inspection, has received an establishment inspection report from the regulator.

“The U.S. FDA had inspected the unit, located in Bachupally village, Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana, from July 14-21. The unit has now received an EIR classifying the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI),” Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing on Thursday.

Following issue of the Form 483, the company had said the observations were procedural in nature and it would respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timelines and work closely with the regulator to close the observations at the earliest. Aurobindo shares closed less than 1% lower at ₹859.55 apiece on the BSE.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US