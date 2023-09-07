HamberMenu
Aurobindo Pharma formulation unit receives EIR from U.S. FDA

September 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s formulation manufacturing facility (Unit III) in Hyderabad, which was in July issued a Form 483 with three observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after an inspection, has received an establishment inspection report from the regulator.

“The U.S. FDA had inspected the unit, located in Bachupally village, Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana, from July 14-21. The unit has now received an EIR classifying the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI),” Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing on Thursday.

Following issue of the Form 483, the company had said the observations were procedural in nature and it would respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timelines and work closely with the regulator to close the observations at the earliest. Aurobindo shares closed less than 1% lower at ₹859.55 apiece on the BSE.

