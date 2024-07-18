Aurobindo Pharma board gives nod for ₹750 cr. buyback of 51.37 lakh shares at ₹1,460 each

Generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s Board has approved a proposal to buyback nearly 51.37 lakh shares at Rs.1,460 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

July 30 will be the record date for determining entitlement and names of equity shareholders eligible to participate in the ₹750 crore buyback. The shares (face value of ₹1) to be bought back represent 0.88% of total equity shares.

Compared with July 16 closing of ₹1,371.70 each on the BSE, the buyback price is a premium of 6.4%. Post the announcement on Thursday, the share price declined and ended 2.49% lower at ₹1,337.50 apiece.

The buyback is proposed to be made from all the equity shareholders / beneficial owners of the company, including promoters and members of the promoter group, hold equity shares as of the record date, on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, Aurobindo Pharma said.

As on June 30, promoters and promoter group holding stood at 51.80%, while general public holding was 5.77%. Mutual funds hold 19.17% of the shares and foreign portfolio and FIIs 16.73%

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.