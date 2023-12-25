ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma arm’s new injectable facility in New Jersey gets 10 observations from U.S. FDA

December 25, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new injectable facility of Aurobindo Pharma’s step-down subsidiary Eugia US Manufacturing LLC in New Jersey, U.S., has been issued 10 observations by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) after a pre-approval inspection.

“The inspection closed with 10 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time. The plant is yet to start commercial operations,” the drugmaker said in a filing on Sunday. The U.S. FDA had inspected the facility from December 11-22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US