GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aurobindo Pharma arm’s new injectable facility in New Jersey gets 10 observations from U.S. FDA

December 25, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new injectable facility of Aurobindo Pharma’s step-down subsidiary Eugia US Manufacturing LLC in New Jersey, U.S., has been issued 10 observations by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) after a pre-approval inspection.

“The inspection closed with 10 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time. The plant is yet to start commercial operations,” the drugmaker said in a filing on Sunday. The U.S. FDA had inspected the facility from December 11-22.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.