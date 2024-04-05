ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma arm’s new injectable facility in A.P. gets 3 U.S. FDA observations 

April 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An injectable facility of drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s stepdown subsidiary Eugia Steriles in Andhra Pradesh has been issued three observations, post inspection, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. (FDA).

A new facility of Eugia Steriles, in Anakapalli district, had recently started commercial operations. The U.S. FDA had inspected the facility from March 28 to April 5. “The inspection closed with 3 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing on Friday. The drugmaker’s shares closed flat at ₹1,123.75 apiece on the BSE.

