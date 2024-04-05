GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Aurobindo Pharma arm’s new injectable facility in A.P. gets 3 U.S. FDA observations 

April 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An injectable facility of drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma’s stepdown subsidiary Eugia Steriles in Andhra Pradesh has been issued three observations, post inspection, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. (FDA).

A new facility of Eugia Steriles, in Anakapalli district, had recently started commercial operations. The U.S. FDA had inspected the facility from March 28 to April 5. “The inspection closed with 3 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing on Friday. The drugmaker’s shares closed flat at ₹1,123.75 apiece on the BSE.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.