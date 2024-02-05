ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma arm in U.S. to dispose business assets for $52 million 

February 05, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Eugia US Manufacturing LLC, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has entered into agreement with Empower Clinic Services New Jersey, LLC to dispose its business assets in a more than $52-million deal.

Under the asset purchase agreement, it is disposing of business assets as a going concern, with related assets and liabilities and employees, since capacities and operations are being ramped up in other units of the company. Upon closing, of the transaction, it will enter into contract manufacturing arrangements with the buyer, Aurobindo said in a filing on Monday. The drugmaker’s shares closed 4.53% lower to ₹1,018.05 apiece on the BSE.

On the consideration, Aurobindo said $52 million is to be received from the disposal plus $58 million in lease payments made to Eugia US Manufacturing LLC and/or its affiliates, over the 20 years lease term including extensions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US