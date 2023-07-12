Aurobindo Pharma arm gets U.S. FDA nod for Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets 

July 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary APL Healthcare has received a final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets 400 mg and 800 mg, which are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The approved product, which will be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug Renagel Tablets 400 mg and 800 mg of Genzyme Corporation had an estimated market size of around $37 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, the drugmaker on Wednesday said, citing IQVIA numbers.

APL Healthcare is Aurobindo’s wholly owned subsidiary. This is the 57th abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approved out of APL Healthcare’s Unit IV formulation facility that is used for manufacturing oral products. Aurobindo has a total of 463 ANDA approvals (437 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from the U.S. FDA, the company said.