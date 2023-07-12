HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets U.S. FDA nod for Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets 

July 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary APL Healthcare has received a final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets 400 mg and 800 mg, which are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The approved product, which will be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug Renagel Tablets 400 mg and 800 mg of Genzyme Corporation had an estimated market size of around $37 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, the drugmaker on Wednesday said, citing IQVIA numbers.

APL Healthcare is Aurobindo’s wholly owned subsidiary. This is the 57th abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approved out of APL Healthcare’s Unit IV formulation facility that is used for manufacturing oral products. Aurobindo has a total of 463 ANDA approvals (437 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from the U.S. FDA, the company said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.