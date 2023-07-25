HamberMenu
Aurobindo Pharma arm gets U.S. FDA nod for Plerixafor injection

July 25, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has received the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), single-dose vial.

The approved product, bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Mozobil Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) of Genzyme Corporation, has an estimated market size of around $210 million for the 12 months ending May2023, Aurobindo Pharma said citing IQVIA numbers. The product is being launched in July, the company said.

Plerixafor injection is indicated in combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilise haematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) or multiple myeloma (MM), it said.

