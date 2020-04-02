Aurobindo, Novartis call off $1-bn Sandoz deal

Aurobindo Pharma and Novartis have called off their almost $1 billion deal pertaining to U.S. generic oral solids and dermatology businesses of Sandoz.

“This decision was taken as approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within the anticipated timelines,” Aurobindo Pharma and Novartis said.

As part of the proposed transaction, for which a definitive agreement was announced in September 2018, Aurobindo was to acquire commercial operations and three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. from Sandoz Inc., a Novartis division. The Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker had proposed to undertake the transaction through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.In its statement on Thursday, Aurobindo Pharma said it was announcing the mutual agreement with Sandoz Inc. to terminate the agreement to buy the Sandoz US generic oral solids and dermatology businesses. While announcing the mutual agreement with Aurobindo to terminate the pact, Novartis said Sandoz will continue to operate its oral solids and dermatology business as part of the Sandoz U.S. business.

Novartis agreed to sell select portions of its Sandoz U.S. portfolio, specifically the Sandoz U.S. dermatology business and generic U.S. oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., for $900 million in cash plus $100 million of potential earn-outs.

The Sandoz US portfolios to be sold to Aurobindo included around 300 products as well as additional development projects. The proposed sale included the Sandoz US generic and branded dermatology businesses as well as its dermatology development center. As part of the transaction, Aurobindo was to acquire the manufacturing facilities in Wilson, North Carolina, as well as Hicksville and Melville, New York. The business had net sales of $0.6 billion in H1, 2018, Novartis had said.

About 750 employees in Hicksville, Melville, Wilson and Princeton, New Jersey, as well as the field representatives for the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business, were also to be transferred to Aurobindo upon closing of the deal, which was expected by 2019.

Aurobindo Pharma managing director N.Govindarajan had said the transaction would position Aurobindo as the 2nd largest dermatology player and the 2nd largest generics company in the U.S. by prescriptions.