 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Aurobindo inks pact with global pharma major for respiratory products 

Published - November 23, 2024 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma, through a U.S. subsidiary, has entered into a collaboration and licence agreement with a global pharma major for development of specific products across respiratory therapeutic area and their commercialisation.

The financials include an upfront payment of $25 million on the effective date of the agreement. The two entities have agreed to equally share the developmental costs with an overall cap of $90 million for Aurobindo, the Hyderabad-based generic drugmaker said in a filing on Saturday.

Citing confidentiality clause in the agreement, it, however, did not disclose the pharma major’s name.

The product development is estimated to span 3-5 years. The two entities will co-exclusively commercialise the products to be manufactured at the partner’s facility. The partner will have global manufacturing rights for the codeveloped and commercialised products. Aurobindo has an option to technology transfer at a future date.

On rationale and benefits of the agreement, Aurobindo listed sharing of risks associated with product development as well as the cost of development; reduction in the gestational period for developing the product from scratch; and strengthening/ diversification of its existing product portfolio.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.