ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo, Glenmark each get U.S. FDA nod for copy of AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug  

August 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmakers Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have each got U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) final approval for Saxagliptin 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets, which will be a generic version of AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug Onglyza 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets.

Aurobindo said that it is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Saxagliptin 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets and that the product is being launched immediately.

The approved product has an estimated market size of around $101 million for the twelve months ending June 2023, it said, citing IQVIA numbers in a release on the final approval to manufacture and market the product that will be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Onglyza 2.5 mg and 5mg tablets, the reference-listed drug.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, on approval for its generic version of AstraZeneca’s Onglyza Tablets, Glenmark said Saxagliptin 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Saxagliptin Tablets, belonging to a class of medications called dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus in multiple clinical settings.

On Tuesday, both Aurobindo and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares closed less than one per cent lower at ₹818.35 and ₹787.70 apiece, respectively, on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US